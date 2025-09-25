President Barack Obama is culpable in the government’s plot to deny President Donald Trump’s 2016 election, Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing to President Trump, Peter Navarro, said during a special Founders Roundtable on Breitbart Fight Club on Thursday evening.

Obama allowed Crossfire Hurricane to move forward– the investigation based on false opposition research from Hillary Clinton’s campaign that ignited the Russiagate scandal – and possibly played an even more significant role, Navarro explained.

“He was up to his neck in Crossfire Hurricane because he was letting things happen,” Navarro told hosts Alex Marlow and Matt Boyle when asked how involved the former president had been in the scheme. “The question is whether he was actually had his hands in guiding it.”

Navarro believes Obama and Clinton both share a level of culpability in the scheme that plagued Trump’s first administration and resulted in several imprisonments, including Navarro’s.

“Obama and Clinton should be added to the list of people who should be investigated about this,” Navarro said. “And a lot of people are going to say, ‘well, the statute of limitations have disappeared.’ I tell you what, under the RICO Act, this was a conspiracy. These people conspired.”

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is a federal law that targets organized criminal organizations – a characterization of Obama, Clinton, and their conspirators in the federal government that Navarro believes is accurate. In addition to Obama and Clinton, Navarro named former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI agents Lisa Paige and Peter Strozk, and now-Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“I was in prison with a lot of people who were in there because of because the Department of Justice came at them with RICO charges. And yeah, Obama, Clinton, Comey, Paige, Strzok, Schiff – I want to see Schiff with the same kind of indictment, because that dude, he just flat out lied to Congress.”

Comey was indicted Thursday just prior to the roundtable on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

Navarro wrote for Breitbart News in August that the agent who targeted him, Walter Giardina, should be in prison as well for his role in the scheme.

“This wasn’t a good-faith investigation gone bad,” he wrote. “It was the tip of the weaponized justice spear — Clinton oppo research laundered through the FBI, with Giardina carrying it into case files that would haunt Trump’s presidency.

Navarro’s book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To: A Love and Lawfare Story in Trump Land, can be found here.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.