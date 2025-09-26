Oklahoma Councilwoman Resigns After Telling a Trump Supporter to Kill Herself

A city councilwoman representing a Oklahoma City suburb has resigned this week after her Facebook comment telling a Trump supporter to commit suicide went viral.

Norman Councilwoman Bree Danyele Montoya resigned, but only after Libs of TikTok shared her disturbing comments on social media following months of inaction from the city council, Fox News Digital reported.

The series of comments date back to June, when Montoya and a constituent named Audra Abbott argued on Facebook about the size of a “No Kings” anti-Trump protest this summer.

“I was there, it must be your MAGA math!” the councilwoman wrote to Abbott in their Facebook exchange. “Bless your uneducated heart.”

“Yes,” Abbott responded. “I’m sure you were taking attendance among the crowd.”

“Open a vein,” the city official shot back, adding in her next comment, “Go on, put a gun in your mouth and pull the trigger.”

Norman, with a population of 130,000, is a southern suburb of the state’s capitol, Oklahoma City.

Abbot said in a phone call posted by Libs of TikTok that she didn’t think “anything would happen” had not the social media watchdog spread the exchange in its social media accounts.

“In various capacities, I have served this community since 2008, and I am ready to pursue other interests,” Montoya said in announcing her decision at a council meeting. “Effective immediately, I am resigning as council member for Ward 3. Thank you, Ward 3.”

It was followed by some applause from the audience, though it was unclear that they were thanking her for her service or were celebrating her disgraced departure after years on the council.

Chaya Raichik, who runs Libs of TikTok, told Fox News Digital:

With a rising trend of violent left-wing extremists targeting conservatives, it is our duty to hold elected officials, such as Oklahoma City Councilor Bree Montoya, accountable for violent rhetoric, regardless of their status or position. While the fake news media refuses to acknowledge the truth of the rising epidemic of far-left violence, Libs of TikTok will continue to expose elected leaders who promote violence, demonize ICE, or issue threatening statements against the American people.

Abbott told FOX affiliate KOKH that the councilwoman’s exchange with her on Facebook had shocked her.

“I saw that she was a city council member within moments of her posting it, and I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that an elected official would talk like that online,’” she said.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more