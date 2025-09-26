President Donald Trump called for Microsoft to “immediately terminate” former Biden Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, whom the company hired to be the President of Global Affairs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump labeled Monaco “Corrupt and Totally Trump Deranged,” and noted that she had served under former President Barack Obama, former President Joe Biden, and former Attorney General Merrick Garland, “Who were all the architects of the worst ever Deep State Conspiracies” against the United States.

Trump continued to note that his administration had “stripped her of all Security Clearances” and had taken away Monaco’s access to National Security Intelligence.

“Monaco has been shockingly hired as the President of Global Affairs for Microsoft, in a very senior role with access to Highly Sensitive Information,” Trump said. “Monaco’s having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand.”

Trump also wrote: “She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government. Because of Monaco’s many wrongful acts, the U.S. Government recently stripped her of all Security Clearances, took away all of her access to National Security Intelligence, and banned her from all Federal Properties.”

“It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” Trump added.

Presidential Memoranda from March 2025 revealed that the Trump administration was rescinding security clearances and access to classified information from individuals such as Monaco, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden and “any other member” of Biden’s family, among others.

Breitbart News reported in January 2024, that in an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Trump said Monaco “is the person who is actually pulling the string at the Department of Justice (DOJ),” instead of Garland.

“Lisa Monaco, she’s really running the Justice Department, rather viciously and rather illegally, and that will be found out over the next year and a half, I predict,” Trump said.