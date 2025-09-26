Just days after a gunman opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, rioters are chanting “Kill ICE!” and “Shoot ICE!” outside of a migrant detention center in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

This week, a 29-year-old man opened fire on ICE’s Dallas facility, killing a migrant detainee in the process while injuring two other migrant detainees. The gunman had written “ANTI ICE” on one of the shell casings and had recently searched for footage of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

On Friday, more than 200 rioters formed outside of the Broadview Processing Center, where ICE holds criminal illegal aliens. The rioters, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, blocked access to one of the facility’s front gates and swarmed another gate to obstruct operations.

In footage captured by The Blaze’s Julio Rosas, rioters can be heard chanting “Kill ICE!,” Shoot ICE!,” and “Shoot the fuckers!” One of the rioters, DHS officials said, was apprehended with a firearm.

“Just days after the vile terrorist attack on an ICE Dallas Facility, over 200 rioters gathered outside the Broadview Processing Center in Illinois, and some began chanting ‘shoot ICE,'” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

These violent threats and smears about ICE must stop. There is no place in American politics for violence. We are calling on Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson to condemn these riots and tone down their rhetoric about ICE. These riots outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center and attacks on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, this month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) compared ICE enforcing federal immigration law to Nazi Germany.

“That is essentially the kind of country we’re becoming if you allow ICE to simply grab people after racial profiling,” Pritzker told National Public Radio (NPR).

Similarly, Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said in July that ICE agents were akin to “secret police” who “are terrorizing our communities.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.