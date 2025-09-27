Newsom Attacks Stephen Miller, Calls Him ‘A Fascist’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched an attack on White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, labeling him “a fascist,” in a social media post.

“STEPHEN MILLER IS A FASCIST!” the Governor Newsom Press Office account on X wrote in a post.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak reported that in an X post from Monday, Newsom “launched an antisemitic attack” on Miller, who is Jewish. In Newsom’s post, he “referred to Miller as ‘SS,’ using an acronym for the Schutzstaffel, the elite Nazi corps:”

The epithet came in a post on X by the “GovPressOffice” account, the official public account of the governor’s press office, which alternates between serious information and attempts to troll President Donald Trump. The all-caps posting referred to Miller as “SS,” using an acronym for the Schutzstaffel, the elite Nazi corps that was primarily responsible for the murder of millions of Jews in the Holocaust. Miller is Jewish.

Several people responded to Newsom’s post, calling Miller a “fascist” and for Newsom to “stop.” Others criticized Newsom for “inciting violence.”

“You’ve got to stop this,” Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show wrote in a post.

“They know exactly what they’re doing,” Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec wrote in a post.

“California Governor Gavin Newsom is inciting violence against White House senior staffer Stephen Miller,” another person wrote. “This comes a week after Governor Gavin Newsom called for doxing ICE agents even as Antifa terrorists were shooting at ICE agents.”