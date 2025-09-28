Pollak: In Comments on Buttigieg, Kamala Reveals Contempt for America

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made headlines last week when it was revealed that she claims in her new book that she decided not to choose Pete Buttigieg as her running mate because of Americans’ prejudice.

She says that then-Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man.” She adds: “But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk.”

Somehow, she reckoned, the electorate that chose a black man whose middle name is Hussein would not vote for a gay man who had served in the military.

She did not admit that Buttigieg had other weaknesses — such as having done a shockingly poor job as transportation secretary, disappearing for two months in the midst of an acute cargo crisis in 2021; or presiding over several massive nationwide airport shutdowns; or spending tens of millions on “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) in air traffic control, rather than on qualified employees and urgent upgrades.

Instead, she blamed voters’ perceived anti-gay prejudices — as well as Americans’ supposed misogyny, racism, and antisemitism. Perhaps the voters she had in mind were her own Democrats: she reportedly turned down Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a running mate because anti-Israel and antisemitic “progressives” did not like the fact that he was Jewish and pro-Israel.

But her overall explanation betrays a contempt for Americans in general that underscores the fact that she was never suited to lead the country.

