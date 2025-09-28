President Donald Trump will attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s large gathering of top U.S. military officials in Virginia this week.

The president classified the meeting to NBC News as just a “very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things.”

“We have some great people coming in, and it’s just an esprit de corps. You know the expression ‘esprit de corps?’” Trump said in a phone interview. “That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing.”

As Breitbart News reported last week, Hegseth ordered hundreds of U.S. military leaders, including generals and admirals, to gather on short notice this coming Tuesday at a U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. According to the Washington Post, the directive included “virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide.” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to the Post that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” while offering no further details. He also expressed no concerns about the meeting.

“There are about 800 generals and admirals spread across the United States and dozens of other countries and time zones,” noted the Post. Hegseth’s order … applies to all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above, or their Navy equivalent, serving in command positions and their top enlisted advisers.”

“Top commanders in conflict zones and senior military leaders stationed throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region are among those expected to attend Hegseth’s meeting, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to publicly discuss the issue,” the outlet added.

One source said military officials could not recall seeing such an order previously, sparking concern.

“People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means,” one source told the Post.

Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have dismissed those concerns.

“It’s actually not unusual at all, and I think it’s odd that you guys have made it into such a big story,” Vance told reporters.

