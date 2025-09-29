Republican leaders in both chambers of Congress said that a Chinese government official’s opposition to the proposed repeal of a Biden-era regulation on power plants shows that China wants America to limit its domestic energy supply through self-imposed “red tape and burdensome regulations.”

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin has moved to repeal Biden-era regulations on “greenhouse gas” emissions standards for power plants under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act as well as the 2024 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) that have led to the closure of coal-, oil-, and gas-fired power plants that would raise the cost of energy for American families and imperil the reliability of the electric grid.

Zeldin said in a statement in June:

Affordable, reliable electricity is key to the American dream and a natural byproduct of national energy dominance. According to many, the primary purpose of these Biden-Harris administration regulations was to destroy industries that didn’t align with their narrow-minded climate change zealotry. Together, these rules have been criticized as being designed to regulate coal, oil and gas out of existence. According to EPA estimates at the time of Zeldin’s statement, the repeal of the Biden-era regulations would save Americans “$19 billion in regulatory costs over two decades beginning in 2026, or about $1.2 billion a year.” Now that Americans may experience lower energy costs, it appears that Jiao Yang, deputy director general for China on affairs relating to the World Trade Organizations and Technical Barriers to Trade (WTO/TBT), submitted a comment to the EPA opposing the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal these Biden-era regulations. Yang wrote in his comment to the EPA that the repeal of the MATS standard is a “self-defeating environmental policy” that “has created significant uncertainty in trade and increased operational risks for businesses.” Yang said the American government should maintain “technological neutrality.” The Chinese government official stated that America should focus on “clean energy” instead of coal- and oil-fired power plants. “For the coal- and oil-fired power generation sectors, this necessitates a clean energy transition rather than reverting to outdated practices that lower environmental performance benchmarks,” he wrote. China has reportedly experienced a “10-year high” of coal power plant construction. A 2023 report found that China has built six times more coal power plants than all other countries combined in the last seven years. Flora Champenois, research analyst at Global Energy Monitor, said, “Everybody else is moving away from coal and China seems to be stepping on the gas. We saw that China has six times as much plants starting construction as the rest of the world combined.” Republican leaders in Congress believe the Chinese government official’s comments reveal that China wants America to continue to be hamstrung by onerous regulations.