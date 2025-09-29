America’s coal industry, which is critical to the nation’s success, is getting big help from President Donald Trump’s administration in the form of a $625 million investment.

His administration said Monday the plan is to keep those plants open and cut energy costs among other things, Fox Business reported.

U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright told the outlet there are coal reserves that can be exported and used for American industry that will provide up to 16 percent of electricity and win the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) race.

The Fox article noted:

The $625 million investment includes $350 million to modernize coal plants with reliable electric power and capacity; $175 million for coal projects that are expected to bring cheaper, more reliable energy to rural communities; $50 million to upgrade wastewater management systems to extend the lifespan of coal plants and reduce operating costs; $25 million to enable coal power plants to operate on dual fuel; and $25 million to support investments that will maintain boiler efficiency and reliability when utilizing 100% natural gas.

In April, Trump signed four executive orders to protect and bolster the nation’s coal industry, per Breitbart News.

A few months later, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced “the availability of $130 million in fiscal year 2025 funding through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program—an initiative aimed at turning legacy coal mining sites into engines of economic growth.”

“This year’s funding will support job creation, infrastructure development and energy opportunities in communities historically tied to America’s coal production. States and tribes will lead project selection to ensure investments reflect local needs and deliver real economic results,” the department said.

Wright told Fox that although coal has been “under assault” for quite some time, it is a critical part of the nation’s industry. He noted the programs will work toward helping coal plants run cleaner and more efficiently.

“Coal just makes the world go round. And they’ve tried to strangle it, particularly the Biden administration, starting with the Obama administration,” Wright explained.

During a presidential debate in 2020, now former President Joe Biden (D) said under his administration America would not build more coal or oil plants, according to Breitbart News.

But after Trump won the 2024 presidential election a second time, the outlet reported in July that “President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ends President Joe Biden’s war on American energy production.”