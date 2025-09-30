The bomb squad detonated a “suspicious device” discovered at Utah State University ahead of a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday afternoon.

The bomb squad was dispatched to the scene on Tuesday when the device was reported just outside a building on the Utah State University campus. Administrators had already been taking extra security measures due to “heightened concerns” ahead of the Turning Point USA event — the first in Utah since the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Though the device was deemed to be “non-explosive,” video showed members of the bomb squad yelling, “fire in the hole,” before a loud bang sounded off. Take a look:

“A suspicious device was found near the exterior of Old Main. University and local law enforcement were dispatched to the scene. A device was located and deemed to be a non-explosive device. Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad detonated the suspicious device. Old Main building is now clear and safe. All scheduled events may resume as normal,” the university said in a statement to Fox News.

Utah State University Executive Director of Public Safety Ellis Bruch said that an employee previously observed an individual plant the device under a tree and alerted the proper authorities.

“Given the heightened concerns, USU’s department of public safety is continuing to collaborate with these partners to ensure appropriate safety measures and protocols are in place,” Utah State University explained.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He is survived by his wife Erika and two children.

