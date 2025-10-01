‘I Love Life’: Dennis Prager Speaks on Camera for First Time Since Paralysis; Talks God, Happiness, Charlie Kirk

Conservative radio host and author Dennis Prager made his first on-camera appearance since his injury in November 2024, sharing that he is “thrilled to be alive” and has been, for years, “philosophically prepared” for “this terrible thing that I have encountered.”

Prager noted a man had called into his radio show 15 or 20 years ago saying, “he’d rather be dead than a quadriplegic,” to which he recalled replying, “You got to be kidding. You have your mind, and you can speak, and you’d rather be dead because you can’t move your limbs?”

Watch Below:

“And irony of ironies, my theory was tested — that’s exactly my condition,” Prager continued. “And I’m thrilled to be alive.”

“We are all our mind and our ability to communicate. Would I wish I could move my limbs? I dream about moving my limbs almost every night. Of course, I would love it,” he added.

“But I’m alive, and I have my loved ones, and I have the public, and I think I could still make a difference. Would I rather be dead? It’s inconceivable. I just love life. And I love so many people, and of course I love my wife and my kids and my grandkids,” the PragerU founder said.

Prager went on to say that 26 years ago, he published “a book on happiness” titled “Happiness Is a Serious Problem.”

“I would not change a word. That is how philosophically prepared I was for this terrible thing that I have encountered,” Prager continued. “What I wrote in there, like about expectations and my motto, ‘If nothing’s horrific, life is terrific,’ and I live by that.”

“I never thought that nothing horrific would happen to me,” he added. “I always believed I might well be ‘the other guy,’ because people think it’s always the other guy who gets into a terrible car accident or skiing accident or a fall, which is what I had. I never thought that.”

Prager also noted that in the Bible, “there is a commandment of God or of Moses, and it is that by lottery, the tribes will be apportioned parts of the holy land — so it’s just the luck of the draw.”

“There is luck in life, and I had bad luck on November 12, 2024,” Prager said. “But I’ve had great luck virtually every day before that, and every day since that.”

“I don’t expect God to intervene in everyone’s life, it would render life meaningless,” Prager continued, before encouraging the public to read his book about happiness, adding, “Have I changed my mind in any way? I haven’t.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Prager shared what he would have said if he was able to speak at Charlie Kirk’s memorial on September 21.

“I would have spoken about his courage, but not just courage, his knowledge,” Prager said. “I would watch him respond to all these students who threw everything they had at him, and his responses were so excellent and so knowledge-based.”

Watch Below:

“I couldn’t get over how much he knew, and how much he retained,” Prager continued. “It was all very remarkable.”

PragerU CEO Marissa Streit noted that it was “pretty amazing to see almost the entire cabinet, the vice president, the president, all gathered in one place.”

“What is most remarkable,” Prager said, “is even I — and I’m not sure Charlie knew how big his impact was.”

“There’s a saying among the timber workers in Oregon: ‘You never know the height of a tree until it falls.’ And that’s the case with Charlie,” Prager added.

The conservative author went on to note that Kirk had “dedicated his last book to me, and I was very moved by that.”

“We were all the closest friend that he had,” Prager said. “And you heard at the memorial that that’s what people felt. That’s what Charlie was able to achieve, which is a very great accomplishment.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.