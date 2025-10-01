The Team Trump social media accounts, led by Alex Bruesewitz and his firm X Strategies, drew nearly one billion views across platforms in September, continuing to outperform official Democrat Party accounts single-handedly.

On TikTok alone, the @TeamTrump account more than doubled the view total of the @Democrats account. Bruesewitz and his team scored a whopping 197,121,600 views on TikTok throughout the month, compared to the some 78,800,000 views @Democrats garnered, according to data exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The @TeamTrump account also racked up 928,000 new followers on the platform for the month.

The dominance was even more pronounced with Instagram Reels, a similar feature to TikTok videos within the Instagram platform. Team Trump earned some 90 million views in September, nearly quadrupling the 23,223,743 reel views of @Democrats.

Between reels and other posts, Team Trump drew 453,500,000 views and garnered 849,750 new Instagram followers throughout the month.

“No amount of money the Democrats spend on social media can match the genuine, organic support President Trump and our team have online,” Bruesewitz told Breitbart News.

Team Trump continues to make waves on other top social media platforms as well, including Facebook, X, and President Donald Trump’s Truth Social. Team Trump accounts pulled 105,681,880 views on Facebook for September, in addition to 52 million impressions and 1.55 million likes on X. The accounts garnered 257,934 new followers on Facebook, 20,755 new followers on X, and some 40,000 new followers on Truth Social.

In total, the Bruesewitz and X Strategies-led accounts across platforms amassed a whopping 808,303,480 views and 2,096,439 new followers.

The month of dominance over Democrats comes after Team Trump drew 160,000,000 more combined Instagram Reel and TikTok views than the official Democrat accounts in August, and nearly 200 million more views on Reels and TikToks in July.