The @TeamTrump social accounts, headed by X Strategies and its CEO, Alex Bruesewitz, amassed 1.6 million new social media followers in August and outperformed the official Democrat accounts on TikTok and Instagram by over 160,000,000 views.

Per data exclusively reviewed by Breitbart News, this was accomplished through a roughly 98,000,000-view advantage on TikTok and a 64,744,700-view advantage on Instagram reels for Team Trump accounts.

In August, the @TeamTrump account on TikTok amassed 171,000,000 views, more than doubling that of the official Democratic Party account, @Democrats, which garnered 73,000,000 views. Meanwhile, TeamTrump amassed 414,000 new followers throughout the month on the platform.

The shellacking X Strategies dealt to Democrats was accomplished with essentially half the number of posts Democrats issued on TikTok. Democrats posted 84 times throughout the month, compared to @TeamTrump’s 48.

The Instagram reel ratios are even more daunting for Democrats, as they received essentially one view for every three that @TeamTrump earned. Bruesewitz and his team pulled 97,945,000 reel views in August via the @TeamTrump account, nearly tripling the 33,200,300 reel views that @theDemocrats’ account secured.

Throughout the month, @TeamTrump pulled in 807,689 new followers on Instagram. Moreover, its Facebook account surged by 427,618 followers and attracted 53,516,214 views in August.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Bruesewitz pledged @TeamTrump would continue to run “circles around the Democrats.”

“A few weeks ago, Politico published a glowing article about Newsom and his social media team, spotlighting their gain of 250,000 followers in a single month. Meanwhile, our team amassed over 1.6 million new followers across major platforms in August alone—without any fanfare from Politico. Oh well! We’ll keep running circles around the Democrats, despite their massive spending advantage, because their team lacks talent, and we have the world’s top influencer, Donald J. Trump, leading the charge,” he said.

The August figures reflect a months-long trend in which Bruesewitz and his team have demolished official Democrat accounts on Instagram and TikTok. In June, for instance, X Strategies amassed almost 200,000,000 more views than the Democrat accounts on the platforms, as Breitbart News reported.