Senate Confirms Hung Cao to Serve as Under Secretary of the Navy

Retired U.S. Navy captain and former Virginia Republican Senate candidate Hung Cao was confirmed to serve as the Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy in a 52-45 vote by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Cao’s confirmation comes after President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social in February, that he had nominated Cao for the position. In Trump’s post he praised Cao as being the “embodiment of the American Dream,” and highlighted how Cao had “served in combat as a Special Operations Officers” for 25 years.

“As a refugee to our Great Nation, Hung worked tirelessly to make proud the Country that gave his family a home,” Trump said. “He went to our amazing United States Naval Academy, and later earned his Master’s Degree in Physics. Hung served in combat as a Special Operations Officer for twenty five years.”

Breitbart News reported that in November 2024, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) won reelection over Cao, who had previously run for Congress in Virginia in 2022:

Kaine’s seat was considered relatively safe, although Republicans were emboldened in the final weeks of the campaign. Democrats moved money to the state in the weeks before the election as Vice President Kamala Harris’s polling faltered.

The Washington Examiner reported that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was the only Republican to not vote to confirm Cao. Murkowski stated that she was “not comfortable offering” her support after having reviewed his “background and his qualifications.”