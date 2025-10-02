Exclusive — Rep. Mary Miller on Chicago Crime: Democrats ‘Don’t Care About the People They Represent’

Democrats “don’t care about the people they represent,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily while discussing the left’s refusal to address rampant crime in areas like Chicago.

Host Mike Slater asked why Democrats do not seem to care about quashing crime when “predominantly, just looking at the numbers, predominantly the victims are black citizens.”

“Black residents of Chicago are predominantly the victims of crime,” he pointed out. “Why are the Democrats in Chicago ok with that?” he asked.

“I really don’t know, except they’re completely self-centered, and they don’t care about the people they represent,” Miller responded, explaining that Democrat underlings march in “lockstep to their leaders.”

“And not one Democrat in Illinois has stood up against crime. They have not — not one Democrat voted to deport illegals that break the laws… Now they’re harboring the criminal illegals, the worst of the worst. Why do they want them released onto the streets?” she asked.

“And the Magnificent Mile is — over fifty percent of the businesses have closed. I mean, the number one role of the government is to protect the people,” the congresswoman said, contending that this is “not a partisan issue.”

“All Americans, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, families, deserve to live in peace, but also this is driving economic opportunities out of the city,” she said before addressing the policies of Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker.

“They’re anti-American, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” she said. “They literally are pushing Marxist policies and want an overthrow of our country. President Obama said that he had a dream of fundamentally changing our country, and if the Democrats had their way, that is what would happen,” Miller said.

“And so these sanctuary policies are dangerous, but when you combine it with cashless bail, you are now allowing… violent criminal illegal aliens released back onto the streets in Chicago and Illinois,” she said, noting that Illinois is the “only state that has cashless bail with no limits on it.”

“We literally released violent murderers and rapists onto the streets, and that is JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson policies,” she added.

