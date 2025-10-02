The federal judge overseeing the case challenging President Trump deploying National Guard in Portland, Oregon, has recused himself after the Department of Justice expressed concern over him being married to a Democrat lawmaker.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, who is married to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), issued his recusal just a day before he had to convene a hearing on whether or not to block the National Guard’s deployment in Oregon at the governor’s request, per The Hill.

“Although the Court does not believe that recusal is required under either federal law or the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, because it is necessary that the focus of this lawsuit remain on the critically important constitutional and statutory issues presented by the parties, the undersigned U.S. District Judge hereby recuses himself,” Simon wrote.

Since Simon’s wife represents the district that includes Portland’s western suburb, the Department of Justice raised concerns about impartiality.

“To be sure, Defendants recognize that Judge Simon and Representative Bonamici speak for themselves, not for each other. Nonetheless, the unique factual, legal and political role that Judge Simon’s spouse has played in the central events of this lawsuit may create the appearance of partiality,” the DoJ said in a motion.

Bonamici had also previously denounced the president’s deployment during a press conference alongside Democrat Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

“It’s absurd that Trump is spending an expected $3.8 million to deploy the National Guard to Portland, especially during a government shutdown and when families are struggling to pay for health care, housing, and groceries,” Bonamici wrote on Bluesky.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the City of Portland took “legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration to try to keep National Guard troops out of the city.”

“The suit requests that a federal court in Portland bar the Trump administration from deploying federal troops, NBC News reported on Sunday. Members of the violent Antifa group have been targeting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland in nightly standoffs,” said the report.

