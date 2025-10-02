White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took CNN to task Thursday over Situation Room anchor Pamela Brown’s government shutdown spin to protect Democrats.

CNN’s Situation Room cut away from House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) press conference on Thursday morning, in which Johnson stated that Democrats are responsible for the government shutdown. While cutting from Johnson, Brown said Johnson is “trying to frame the shutdown as a Democratic shutdown” and has “falsely claimed that Democrats want to give healthcare, extend healthcare to illegal immigrants.”

Brown’s spin comes despite Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) confirming Tuesday that Democrats were seeking healthcare for illegal immigrants as part of their demands to keep the government open in the lead-up to the shutdown.

Leavitt bashed CNN for the spin in a post on X.

“CNN’s ratings are in the toilet because they’re a propaganda machine for Democrats,” she wrote before issuing a lentghy fact check:

Here are the actual FACTS: Democrats shut down the federal government to try to give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens. The funding proposal put forward by the Democrats would result in nearly $200B in spending on illegal aliens and other non-citizens over the next decade. The Democrats’ America Last proposal would repeal provisions in the Working Families Tax Cuts signed into law by President Trump that take on waste, fraud, and abuse and block illegals from receiving healthcare benefits. The Democrats’ proposal intentionally allows for Medicaid to go to those improperly granted asylum and parole during Joe Biden’s illegal alien invasion.

She also wrote that under the Democrats’ proposal, Medicaid would be forced to pay more for illegal aliens’ emergency care than it “does for American patients who are disabled, elderly, or children.”

It would also “[a]llow California to continue a gimmick that funds its Medicaid for illegals program” and resurrect a subsidy for noncitizens that was established under Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act, she added.

In a statement to Breitbart News, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson echoed Leavitt’s sentiment.

“Fake News CNN refuses to let the few viewers they have left hear the truth because they know it would contradict the left-wing narrative they spend all day parroting,” Jackson said. “Their repeated patterns of lies and deception are why Americans’ confidence in the media has hit a new low. But the Trump Administration will never shy away from sharing the truth with Americans, and here it is: the Democrats shut down the government because they want to give free health care to illegal aliens.”