Meet the Democrats Who Still Endorse Jay Jones After Remarks About Wanting a GOP Leader and His Children Dead

Virginia Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones continues to hold nearly 200 endorsements from organizations, elected officials, and prominent Democrats, several days after text messages resurfaced from 2022 in which he discussed shooting former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert and referenced his children dying. As of Monday, October 6, none of his endorsers have withdrawn their alignment or publicly called for him to drop out of the race.

The fallout erupted late last week after National Review published messages between Jones and Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner. In the texts, Jones wrote that if faced with a choice between shooting two dictators or Gilbert, he would “pick Gilbert every time.” Coyner confirmed that Jones also referenced Gilbert’s children dying “in the arms of their mother.” Jones later apologized, saying he was “deeply sorry” and took “full responsibility” for his comments.

Since the report, calls for Jones to withdraw have come from President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running for governor. Earle-Sears released an ad Sunday featuring Democratic support of Jones and urging voters to “reject the insanity.” Trump endorsed incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares, describing Jones’s statements as “sick and demented,” while Miyares called them “disqualifying.”

His campaign website continues to feature backing from national figures, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam, former first ladies Dorothy McAuliffe and Pamela Northam, Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA), and former Reps. Elaine Luria and Tom Perriello.

The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee reaffirmed its “full support” for Jones in an October 4, 2025, press release, describing recent coverage as “spotlighting past mistakes” and asserting that Jones had “taken responsibility, apologized, and shown he is committed to serving with integrity and accountability.” The committee contrasted Jones with Attorney General Jason Miyares, accusing him of failing to stand up for Virginia families’ concerns or values, defend women’s reproductive and workers’ rights, or protect Virginians at risk of losing access to health care.

Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) also promoted Jones in an October 5 post on X, encouraging Virginians to vote for “Democrats up and down the ballot.” Delegate Melody Cartwright (D-48) posted, “I stand with @jonesjay. Period. End of statement.”

The resurfaced comments have further intensified Virginia’s political climate, already charged by the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk last month and debates over political violence. Gov. Youngkin said Democrats are “acting as if [Jones’s comments] are nothing,” and reiterated his call for Jones to “resign, step down, and get out of the race.”

Jones has denied claims from Coyner that he once stated “more police should die” during a 2020 policy debate, calling the allegation false and asserting he has “never believed and does not believe that any harm should come to law enforcement.”

As of Monday night, no Democratic organization or individual listed among Jones’s endorsers has rescinded their support or issued public criticism. The election for Virginia’s attorney general will take place in less than a month.