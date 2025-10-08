Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) hired an open borders aide as his senior counsel ahead of his vote to shut down the government as Democrats continue fighting to give illegal aliens health care.

Ossoff hired a pro open borders leftist, Katie Shepherd as his senior counsel ahead of the pivotal vote wherein Democrats voted to shut down the government in late September.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and other Democrats have admitted the Democrats shut down the government in part to make it easier for illegal aliens to secure taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits.

Shepherd, like Ossoff, has a history of opposing efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Ossoff’s now-senior counsel used to work at the American Immigration Council, a pro-open borders group.

Before joining Ossoff’s congressional office, Shepherd worked at the Biden Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which investigates alleged complaints of abuse in immigrant detention.

The Trump administration in July removed Shepard as part of its efforts to cut down on waste, fraud, and abuse.

In 2021, Shepherd argued that community organizations funded by the federal government would be better providers of health care.

In 2020, Shepherd then made the case for “ending immigration detention,” writing:

Immigration detention was dangerous before President Trump took office four years ago. His policies—coupled with a deadly global pandemic—have only made the situation more dire.

She then called for “community-based case management” instead of ICE detention:

There is a better, safer, less costly alternative. Congressional leaders should invest more in community-based case management services—and less in ICE detention. When people are not in detention, they are better able to find legal counsel, collect evidence to support their immigration case, and receive emotional and financial support from their family. Not-for-profit community service providers and civil organizations around the country are already providing legal, medical, housing, and transportation services to immigrants.

Americans for Immigrant Justice in July hailed Shepherd as an advocate for “noncitizens in ICE and CBP custody.”

Shepherd wrote in 2021 that the Biden administration is “expected to make strong efforts to reverse many of the harsh changes made to the asylum system. Some policies may be rolled back on Day One by the stroke of a pen, but others may take much longer, including some policies tied up in the regulatory process.”