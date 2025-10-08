Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) congratulate President Donald Trump on a “historic peace plan” between Israel, Hamas, highlighting how he and Trump have a “shared ironclad commitment to Israel.”

“I congratulate @POTUS on this historic peace plan that releases all the hostages,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X. “Now, enduring peace in the region is possible. Our parties are different but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people.”

Fetterman’s statement comes after Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Israel and Hamas “both signed off on the first Phase” of a peace plan.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote in his post. “All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen.”

Trump’s post about a peace deal between Israel and Hamas comes after he announced on Saturday that Israel had “agreed to a proposed withdrawal line” and once Hamas agreed, a ceasefire would “be IMMEDIATELY effective.”

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas,” Trump said at the time. “When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE.”

The day before, Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas, in which he gave them 48 hours to give an answer on the proposed peace deal.