New York City’s Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani marked the two-year anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 massacre by accusing Israel of waging a “genocidal” war — bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble, alleging “war crimes.” He further declared “our government has been complicit through it all” — with Republicans and others erupting, calling the post “beyond disqualifying, heinous, disgraceful, and vile,” and blasting him as a “mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda.”

Posted Tuesday on the second anniversary of the terror attack — the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust — the Democratic Socialist’s statement surged on X with more than 13 million views within hours.

The Democratic Socialist mayoral hopeful opened by briefly acknowledging the Hamas attack: “Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more,” Mamdani wrote. “I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities.”

He then asserted: “In the aftermath of that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble.”

“Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language,” he continued. “I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all.”

“This must end. The occupation and apartheid must end,” the assemblyman added. “Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account.”

“These last two years have demonstrated the very worst of humanity,” he wrote. “We must answer it by modeling the very best: a relentless pursuit of our higher ideals and an unwavering commitment to universal human rights.”

The reaction from New York politicians and national figures was immediate.

Fellow New Yorker Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) charged that the statement was utterly disqualifying.



“This statement is beyond disqualifying — anyone who endorses him for Mayor is completely unqualified too. Any New York Democrat who supports this insanity needs to be defeated at the ballot box.”



Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership Elise Stefanik (R-NY) connected the controversy to Gov. Kathy Hochul.



“Heinous. Of course, the Worst Governor in America @KathyHochul bows like a good apparatchik to her Antisemite Communist overlord.”



The New York GOP wrote that Mamdani devoted most of his Oct. 7 post to anti-Semitic falsehoods.



“On the two year anniversary of October 7, raging anti-Semite Zohran Mamdani devotes 3/4 of his statement to hideous blood libel. This globalize-the-intifada radical should have no place in our politics.”

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) said the post reflected the left’s growing tolerance for extremist rhetoric.



“Today, the Democrat Party leader in NYC: Refuses to condemn ‘Globalize the Intifada’; uses October 7th post to parrot Hamas talking points.”

Queens Council Member Vickie Paladino warned that Mamdani’s base has celebrated Hamas’s massacre.



“Reminder that the core of Zohran’s base marches through the streets of NYC with Hezbollah and Hamas flags, celebrate the 10/7 attacks, and carry signs that say ‘Globalize the Intifada’ — a phrase Zohran himself has refused to condemn. One only has to look at London to see where this is headed for us.”

Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy blasted the post as fundamentally hostile to Israel’s existence.



“Just to be clear, this is not a statement about October 7. This is a statement about how much Zohran doesn’t believe in Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and one that criticizes our own government far more than a designated terrorist organization.”

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a direct condemnation.



“Two years after Hamas launched its barbaric massacre against Israel and the Jewish people, Mamdani has chosen to act as a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda — spreading Hamas’s fake genocide campaign. By repeating Hamas’s lies, he excuses terror and normalizes antisemitism. He stands with Jews only when they are dead. Shameful.”

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue called the remarks a “modern-day blood libel.”



“@ZohranKMamdani keeps spreading the ‘genocide’ lie against Israel. The suffering of innocent Palestinians caused by Hamas’ savage attack is profoundly sad as it is. Why resort to a modern-day blood libel against the Jewish people?”

“If Mr. Mamdani believes it, he is grossly misinformed,” he continued. “In the (much more likely) event that he knows it’s the Big Lie, he is freely promoting hate. Either way, it is deeply worrying that this is the behavior of the frontrunner for the next mayor of New York City.”

Media commentator Jake Novak warned that Mamdani’s rise made the city unsafe for Jews.



“The presumptive next mayor of NYC is openly & falsely accusing Israel of committing genocide. It is not safe for Jews in NYC.”

Commentators piled on. Columnist Marc Thiessen called the statement “disgraceful,” while conservative host Dave Rubin added, “Come for the communism, stay (against your will) for the Jihad.”



Fox Business anchor David Asman called the remarks obscene.



“This is obscene. The ‘very worst of mankind’ is what Mamdani supporters are on the streets today celebrating… ‘honoring’ the beasts responsible for Oct 7,” Asman wrote. “He supports a ‘global intifada’ … He should not be mayor of a city hit so hard by Jihadists.”



Others slammed Mamdani’s hypocrisy. “This is vile,” wrote Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry.



“‘Peace must be pursued through diplomacy,’ says the guy who wants to globalize the intifada,” said commentator Ian Haworth.

Former Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani urged voters to reject Mamdani.



“As if we needed this reminder, we must all come out and vote, whichever way we can, to make sure that this vile hateful antisemitic populist does not get to destroy NYC! October 7 obligate us to fight evil in all its forms.”

Forensic accountant Sam Antar delivered perhaps the most vivid rebuke.



“Zohran Mamdani mourns Israelis the way an arsonist mourns a fire — with crocodile tears and a match still in his hand. Calling Israel’s survival ‘genocide’ is moral rot dressed up as virtue.”

Media analyst Rich Greenfield expressed disbelief.



“Insane to me that a raging antisemite could become mayor of NYC next month — hard to believe this is the future of Democratic Party. He ignores that Hamas… CONTROLS Gaza.”

Florida Rep. Randy Fine wrote: “This is nauseating. Mamdani is little more than a Muslim terrorist. It’s a disgrace he was ever granted citizenship. It should be stripped and he should be deported to the Ugandan s***hole he came from.”

A “Never Forget” post resurfaced screenshots of Mamdani’s messaging in the days after the massacre.

Another user posted: “Zohran’s dad is fine with terrorists holding civilians hostage in a tunnel.”

Mamdani — a Democratic Socialist assemblyman from Queens now running for mayor — has repeatedly used “genocide” language against Israel.

Just Monday, he marked what he called the “genocide of Palestinians,” and in September, he appeared on Qatari state television accusing the United States of “bankrolling genocide.”



The Democratic Socialist was heckled at a Staten Island event in August, while Stefanik has labeled him a “raging antisemite” and “communist.”

In July, Jewish Democrat lawmakers warned Mamdani was “a huge problem,” and Israel’s Diaspora Minister blasted Sen. Chuck Schumer as a “self-hating Jew” for backing the far-left candidate — deepening alarm that the Democratic Socialist could soon lead America’s largest city.