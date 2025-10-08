Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Roundtable Meeting on Antifa

President Donald Trump holds a roundtable meeting to discuss the violent, far-left Antifa movement on Wednesday, October 8.

Trump designated Antifa as a terrorist organization in a presidential proclamation in September: “Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.”

“It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals,” the president wrote. “This organized effort designed to achieve policy objectives by coercion and intimidation is domestic terrorism.”