Emily Stack: MAHA Moms Want Free Market Options, Not Government Mandates

Moms devoted to the Make America Healthy Again Movement (MAHA) want free market options — not government mandates — Emily Stack, executive director of Moms for America Action, said during an American Beverage Association (ABA) event hosted by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

“It’s tough for parents to keep up with it because there’s always new things that are are being recommended or either by the culture or by physicians, etc.,” Marlow said, referencing continually changing dietary advice.

“What do you see in terms of MAHA’s role of trying to hold government accountable and also holding industries accountable …”

“Do you feel like the free market is the only solution? How do you feel like moms can get accurate information?” Marlow asked Stack.

“I’m not a big fan of government mandates. I do agree with probably most of everyone in this room. It is a slippery slope,” Stack responded, noting a new government or administration can come in and change everything we have been told.

“And as we know physicians and all sorts of new dietary information comes out every day. You could tell me tomorrow cheese is gonna kill me, and I would probably still eat it, but everyone’s gonna wanna make those choices on their own,” she said, explaining that MAHA is essentially saying that Americans demand free choice and free market solutions.

“It is saying to these companies hey we do want healthier options, and we’re not gonna just — well, especially for the government, because it also makes a good signal to the government, specifically,” she said, noting that many moms were upset about the COVID vaccine and wanted the freedom to choose.

“So it’s not just even dietary,” Stack said. “It’s also saying you shouldn’t be mandating things … telling us what we have to do to stay healthy. We will take the information, and we will make those choices ourselves,” she said.

“And then on the free market side, it is saying, ‘Hey we do want healthier options,’ and as we know, the market will provide. They will adjust. They will give out these options. They might still have the, say, more unhealthy options, but they will start providing alternatives like the sugar free or things without certain dyes in them,” she explained.

“There’s always gonna be someone trying to cater to that, and that’s when companies — they either live or they die, you know? They either change with the times or they don’t,” she added.

