Nolte: Disgraced, Far-Left Atlantic Calls for Military Coup Against Trump

The Confederates at the far-left, disgraced Atlantic are openly calling on the U.S. Military to defy President Trump.

This is called a coup.

When the unelected military overrides the U.S. Constitution and decides what is and is not the law, and what laws will and will not be enforced, and brushes the elected president aside to make those calls, this is a coup.

What the treasonous and anti-democracy Atlantic is doing here is using the language of democracy to demand the military unravel democracy. I don’t link to fascist propaganda, but here are some examples:

“Trump clearly wants to use military power to exert more control over the American people, and soon, top U.S.-military commanders may have to decide whether they will refuse such orders from the commander in chief,” writes the Atlantic. “The president has determined—on his own—that he can go to war against ‘narco-terrorists,’ and he has furthermore decided that he can order the military to blow up these suspected drug runners at will.”

This is especially toxic:

As opposition grows and his popularity falls, Trump may be tempted to issue orders to the military that will be aimed at suppressing dissent, or disrupting elections, or detaining political figures; he has already floated the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act, which could enable such actions. He may even become desperate enough to launch a foreign war—as he seems to be trying to do right now with Venezuela. If more of these orders come, how should the leaders of America’s armed forces respond?

Here’s the closer:

[The military] do need some reassurance that they have support from their chain of command to resist illegal orders. And the rest of us, whether we’re elected officials or ordinary citizens, should do everything we can to let our fellow Americans in uniform know that if they risk their careers and even their freedom to protect the Constitution, we will stand with them.

So, let’s unpack what’s happening here.

Overall, the Atlantic is openly calling on members of the U.S. Military to launch a constitutional crisis by seizing control of the military from the President of the United States, who, per the U.S. Constitution, is the military’s sole commander-in-chief.

Once the military defies an elected president, that’s it—democracy over. One of the reasons our republic has lasted 250 years is civilian control over the military. Even better, this control is given to this civilian through our sole nationwide referendum—a presidential election.

No sane or rational person wants unelected military personnel rather than the person we elected deciding what the military will and won’t do.

Bottom line: The Atlantic is so deranged in its frustration over President Trump’s serial triumphs that they would prefer we become a Banana Republic.

What’s more, nothing detailed by the Atlantic as out of bounds is out of bounds. Much of it isn’t even true (not that the Atlantic has ever concerned itself with accuracy).

Trump declaring war on anything, including narcoterrorists, is perfectly legal.

What would be illegal and seditious is the military refusing Trump’s orders to bomb those boats.

Trump “launching a foreign war” against any country, including Venezuela, is perfectly legal.

What would be illegal and seditious is for the military to refuse Trump’s orders to wage that war.

Now to the dishonest part:

“Trump may be tempted to issue orders to the military that will be aimed at suppressing dissent, or disrupting elections, or detaining political figures,” the Atlantic speculates.

There is no evidence that Trump is in favor of this. None. Zero. Nada.

WATCH — Trump: Jeffrey Goldberg Is a “Sleazebag” with a “Terrible” Magazine:

“[H]e has already floated the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act, which could enable such actions.”

Trump has only floated the Insurrection Act within the context of these Confederate mayors and governors who refuse to obey federal law, protect federal property, and protect federal personnel in the form of ICE. It is also legal-Legal-LEGAL for the president to invoke the Insurrection Act. That is one of the executive powers the LAW gives him.

The only outrage here is the Atlantic calling on the military to violate the law, violate the Constitution, and launch a coup to stop a legally elected president from wielding his legal authority.

Here’s a factoid the Confederate Atlantic quickly mentions and then glosses over when it’s the whole ballgame: “Trump’s attempt to militarize America’s cities is still being tested in court.”

Yes, that’s correct. The system is working, and Trump has so far not defied a single court order. Not one. Even though those court orders from insurrectionist judges violate their own Constitutional authority, Trump has respected them.

Ask yourself this…

If the president violates the law, what’s the remedy?

Well, there’s impeachment, there’s the 25th Amendment, there’s the political blowback and fallout for his Party (which can last years), and military commanders can always resign rather than follow what they interpret as an illegal order.

Ah, but…

If the U.S. military takes the law into its own hands, as the Atlantic is openly calling on it to do, what’s the remedy?

There is none.

The military has all the power, all the guns, all the manpower, all the deadly force, all the nukes… No one can stop them. Not the law. Not political pressure.

Dog whistling for a military coup against Trump is a naked act of fascism from the Atlantic. That’s how bitter and frustrated Democrats are—they’re willing to destroy America to hurt the Orange Bad Man.

The left as we knew it has devolved into a gang of dangerous sociopaths.

Honestly, whoever thought the day would come when the left would come to see Burt Lancaster’s character in Seven Days in May (1964) as the hero?

