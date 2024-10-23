Nolte: Atlantic’s Hitler Hoax Is One More Media Plea to Assassinate Donald Trump

The only logical way to interpret the far-left Atlantic’s latest piece of fake news is as a clarion call for someone to assassinate former President Trump before Election Day.

Keep in mind that under the ownership of Laurene Powell Jobs, who just so happens to be one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s largest donors, the Atlantic has become nothing less than a Democrat Party super PAC. And now that it looks like Trump could win the 2024 presidential election, the Atlantic has entered a much darker place.

Laurene Powell Jobs and her toady editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg aren’t even being subtle in their latest hit piece, which can only be interpreted one way: Won’t someone please kill this racist Nazi before Election Day?

Nothing else makes sense.

There is no other way to interpret this.

First off, within moments of its release, the Atlantic story was not only debunked and disputed, it was thoroughly discredited by those who were there.

The Atlantic laughably claims that after offering to pay for the funeral of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen in December 2020, and later being told the price tag was $60,000, then-President Trump lost it in a fit of racism. From my colleague Kristina Wong’s report:

The Atlantic claimed, citing “attendees” and “contemporaneous notes” of the meeting taken by “a participant,” that an aide told Trump the funeral cost $60,000, to which the outlet claimed that Trump “became angry” and said, “It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican!” and turned to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and issued an order: “Don’t pay it!” The outlet claimed that Trump later in the day — according to a “witness,” said, “Fucking people, trying to rip me off.”

Except, this very same Mark Meadows says it never happened.

“I was in the discussions featured in the Atlantic’s latest hit piece against President Trump. Let me say this. Any suggestion that President Trump disparaged Ms. Guillen or refused to pay for her funeral expenses is absolutely false,” Meadows posted on Xwitter. “He was nothing but kind, gracious, and wanted to make sure that the military and the U.S. government did right by Vanessa Guillen and her family.”

Mayra Guillen, the sister of the dead soldier, was even more outraged by the article.

“Wow. I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics – hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members,” Guillen xweeted. “President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today.”

Natalie Khawan, the Guillen’s lawyer, also publicly called the Atlantic and Goldberg liars.

“After having dealt with hundreds of reporters in my legal career, this is unfortunately the first time I have to go on record and call out Jeffrey Goldberg @the Atlantic: not only did he misrepresent our conversation but he outright LIED in HIS sensational story,” she xweeted.

Additional sources who were in the room also refuted the story and have done so publicly and on the record.

That’s not even the worst of it. This story’s headline is (I don’t link fake news or stories that incite murder) “Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had.’” The sub-headline reads: “The Republican nominee’s preoccupation with dictators, and his disdain for the American military, is deepening.”

This comes just days after this beauty in the Atlantic by neocon fascist Anne Applebaum: “Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini.”

Riddle me this…

Why would the Atlantic publish a story that they knew would be immediately discredited by the very players named in the story?

Think about that…

Laurene Powell Jobs and Jeffrey Goldberg might be evil, but they are not dumb. They had to have known the “Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’” story would blow up in their faces the moment it published because people like Mark Meadows and Mayra Guillen and Natalie Khawan would call them out.

Do you see what I’m getting at here…?

This story is the equivalent of a suicide bomb aimed at Trump. The Atlantic is so desperate to see Trump murdered that Jobs and Goldberg shamelessly sacrificed their own credibility.

You see, the unbalanced, seething-with-hatred Trump assassins Jobs and Goldberg are hoping to motivate won’t care about the denials or even the truth. They will only see what the Atlantic’s confederates in the pro-murder-Trump media want them to see: “fucking Mexican” and “Hitler.”

You don’t publish blatant lies like this, especially after two assassination attempts, unless you want Trump murdered.

You don’t brazenly blow up your own credibility like this unless you want Trump murdered.

The Atlantic is not alone. CNN and Politico have both brazenly cried out for Trump’s assassination.

