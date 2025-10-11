Dem Megadonor Marc Benioff Says Trump Should Send National Guard to San Francisco

Democrats were aghast after Salesorce CEO Marc Benioff, a major donor to the party, said Friday that President Donald Trump was doing a great job and should send the National Guard to San Francisco.

Many Democrats have opposed the deployment of the National Guard to crime-ridden cities and to cities experiencing riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and federal buildings.

Benioff’s defection, expressed in an interview with the New York Times, caused White House cryptocurrency adviser David Sacks to exult on X.

From the Times interview:

[T]he president, in an Oval Office gathering in August, mentioned that he was considering sending federal troops into San Francisco as he ticked off a list of other Democratic-led cities. He said that Democrats had “destroyed” San Francisco and that he would “clean that one up, too.” Mr. Benioff said he liked that idea and thought that Guard soldiers could help reduce crime in the city. … “I fully support the president,” he said. “I think he’s doing a great job.”

Democrats were furious, according to Politico:

Benioff’s support for Trump and Guard deployment cuts against his years of lavish giving and full-throated support for Democratic causes, even as other tech titans shifted toward Trump. “This is a slap in the face to San Francisco,” Matt Dorsey, who represents parts of downtown on the city’s Board of Supervisors, said in an X post. … “Inviting Trump to send the National Guard here is not one of those good things. Quite the opposite,” [State Sen. Scott] Wiener wrote. “We neither need nor want an illegal military occupation in San Francisco.”

San Francisco has struggled with crime, open-air drug use, and homelessness for years, despite promises by then-mayor Gavin Newsom (now governor) to solve the latter.

Benioff is a major voice for civic improvement in the city, which has been open to political change — albeit from the far-left to the merely liberal — in recent years.

