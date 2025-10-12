New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was reportedly missing as Acting Gov. Tahesha Way (D) declared a state of emergency on Saturday night as a storm, bringing heavy rain and winds, made its way up the East Coast.

In a press release, Way, who is serving as the Lt. Gov. of New Jersey, explained that “in preparation for this storm,” a state of emergency was issued for “all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution.” New Jersey entered into a state of emergency at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday ahead of the nor’easter storm, which was “expected to hit the state on Sunday, October 12 and continue into Monday, October 13.”

“Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore,” the acting governor said. “In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorizing our state’s emergency services personnel to activate as necessary. I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

The New York Post reported that while Murphy’s office had “sent his public schedule in an Oct. 8 email,” revealing that he and his wife would be going to Europe and staying until October 14, there was “no public announcement about his travel plans” in light of the storm:

The term-limited Democrat, who is known for taking frequent vacations, often to his luxe Italian villa, made no public announcement about his travel plans as the powerful nor’easter is expected to barrel through the state, with the potential to cause significant storm damage. Murphy’s office sent his public schedule in an Oct. 8 email to reporters announcing he would be traveling to Europe with his wife, Tammy on Oct. 9 and return to New Jersey on Oct. 14.

Tyler Jones, a spokesman for Murphy, explained to the outlet that Murphy and his wife were “out of state this weekend to attend a close family friend’s wedding in Europe.”

“The Governor has been in close communications with his team and emergency response officials regarding the nor’easter storm impacting the East Coast,” Jones added.

The New York Times reported that as the storm makes its way up the East Coast, places such as “the coasts of Delaware, southern New Jersey and the Virginia Tidewater” area would be “especially susceptible” to flooding.

The nor’easter storm is also expected to “bring damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour at the coast,” along with winds going up to 40 miles per hour inland, according to the outlet.