California Voter Receives 2 Ballots as Newsom Launches Gerrymandering Push

A California voter approached Breitbart News after receiving two mail-in ballots — both for the same name at the same address — for the upcoming special election to gerrymander California’s congressional districts.

The ballots, images of which were examined by Breitbart News, are hardly the only example of flaws in the vote-by-mail system, which is augmented by a legalized process of ballot harvesting that would be considered fraud elsewhere. In addition, California allows ballots to be counted even if they arrive up to a week after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Many voters in past elections in California have reported receiving ballots for former residents, or even deceased residents. There are few ways to deter voters from casting multiple ballots, save for the threat of prosecution in the unlikely event of detection.

California, like many states, shifted during the coronavirus pandemic from a system in which voters had to request a mail-in ballot specifically, to one where ballots are sent out automatically.

Ballots are theoretically still secret, but tend to be delivered by postal workers, whose union leans left.

The bipartisan Baker-Carter Commission of 2005 studied proposals for electoral reform, and found: “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”

Republicans in particular distrust vote-by-mail.

There is an ongoing effort to put a referendum on voter ID on the California ballot in the near future. Its fate, too, would be decided by mail.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.