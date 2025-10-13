A Haitian migrant, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, has been sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison for raping a child in a Massachusetts migrant shelter last year.

Cory Alvarez, a 27-year-old migrant from Haiti, was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2024 at a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts. Alvarez’s case garnered national attention after a judge released him on a $500 bail following the rape charges.

“I told him to leave me alone, but he didn’t stop,” the girl told police.

Late last week, Alvarez was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison. The migrant’s attorneys continue to claim that Alvarez did not receive a fair trial.

Alvarez was one of the hundreds of thousands of migrants who were allowed to enter the United States under the Biden administration through the CHNV program that federal officials admitted was filled with fraud.

At the time, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) asked the Biden administration for information regarding how Alvarez was allowed to enter the United States, but administration officials did not respond to the request.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.