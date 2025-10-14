Exclusive — Sen. Tom Cotton Shoots Back at Anti-Columbus Day Posts from Democrats: ‘Feel Free to Leave’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) shot back at his left-wing colleagues who used Columbus Day as an opportunity to virtue signal about the United States being built on “stolen land” and calling to “reflect on the trauma and damage” that Native Americans have “suffered in this country.”

Cotton, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, reacted to such statements in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Tuesday.

“The Democrats’ hatred of Christopher Columbus is a symptom of their deranged hatred for western civilization,” the senator said. “Christopher Columbus is a hero. He was a brave Italian explorer.”

“Anyone who believes we are on ‘stolen land,’ should feel free to leave,” he added.

“Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) made headlines Monday for recognizing “Indigenous People’s Day,” which is not a federal holiday like Columbus Day, while accusing Republicans of trying to “whitewash American history.”

“We are all on stolen land,” the far-left congresswoman wrote. And while Republicans try to whitewash American history, we acknowledge our country’s role in inflicting trauma on our Indigenous neighbors.”

Pressley added, “We’ll keep celebrating their contributions, centering Native voices in our policymaking, & building a more just, equitable future.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) also opted to make a statement highlighting the victimhood of “Indigenous Peoples.”

“As we recognize the history and deep cultural traditions of the diverse Indigenous Tribes, we must also reflect on the trauma and damage they have suffered in this country,” the Washington representative wrote on X. “Today, we recommit to lifting up and supporting our Indigenous communities.”

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is intentionally set on the same day as Columbus Day, which celebrates the anniversary of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas, and the only administration to formally recognize it was that of former President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump declared in April that he would restore Columbus Day to its rightful glory after Democrats had attempted to “cancel” it in favor of a day recognizing Native Americans.

Last week, he signed an official proclamation to “reclaim” the explorer’s “extraordinary legacy of faith, courage, perseverance, and virtue from the left-wing arsonists who have sought to destroy his name and dishonor his memory.”

