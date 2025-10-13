Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) issued a Columbus Day statement alerting Americans that “we are all on stolen land” and accusing Republicans of attempting to “whitewash American history.”

Instead of actually commemorating the federally-recognized Columbus Day — or saying nothing at all — the far-left “Squad” member took to social media to instead celebrate “Indigenous Peoples Day,” which is not a federal holiday.

“Happy Indigenous People’s Day! We are all on stolen land,” Pressley wrote. “And while Republicans try to whitewash American history, we acknowledge our country’s role in inflicting trauma on our Indigenous neighbors.”

“We’ll keep celebrating their contributions, centering Native voices in our policymaking, & building a more just, equitable future,” she added.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is intentionally set on the same day as Columbus Day, which celebrates the anniversary of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas, and the only administration to formally recognize it was that of former President Joe Biden.

Pressley was met with online ridicule, with some X users joking that she should give away her Boston and Martha’s Vineyard homes to the native Massachusett tribe, after which the state was named.

President Donald Trump announced in April that he would restore Columbus Day to its glory, as it received attacks from those who attempted to “cancel” it in favor of a day recognizing Native Americans.

“I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes,” he wrote in a Truth Social post at the time. “The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much.”

Last week, Trump signed an official proclamation to “reclaim” the explorer’s “extraordinary legacy of faith, courage, perseverance, and virtue from the left-wing arsonists who have sought to destroy his name and dishonor his memory.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.