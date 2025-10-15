House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will be working with Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to push President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize due to his work in ending the conflict in Gaza.

Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday he strive with Ohana to rally speakers and presidents of Parliaments around the world into the campaign of nominating Trump for the award.

“Today, the world’s eyes are still fixed on Israel, where President Trump is welcoming home the last of the living hostages who’ve endured 2 years in Hamas captivity,” Johnson said in his announcement.

“I thought it was remarkable – I saw a video last night of one of the released hostages who made the point that as soon as the election was held in November in the United States, Hamas began to treat him and his fellow hostages much better. They fed them better, they respected them more, they changed the tone of how they treated them, they no longer spit upon them,” he added.

Johnson noted that hostage implied that the terrorist organization Hamas wanted Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election, believing that she would give them a better deal.

“I’m proud to announce that together with my friend Speaker Ohana of the Israeli Knesset, the equivalent of our Congress, we are going to embark upon a project together to rally Speakers and Presidents of parliaments around the world so that we will jointly nominate President Donald J. Trump for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize. No one has ever deserved that prize more, and that is an objective fact,” he said.

Likewise, Amir Ohana hailed Trump as the “President of Peace,” thanking him for helping to bring “an end to bloody conflicts in no fewer than eight regions across the globe.”

“In less than nine months, you became one of the most consequential presidents in history. You saved countless lives that would have been lost without your leadership, and as our Sages teach, ‘Whoever saves one life, it is as though he has saved an entire world,'” said Ohana.

“Therefore, I hereby announce that, together with our good friend, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, we will rally Speakers and Presidents of parliaments from around the world to submit your candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize next year – there is no one more deserving than you, President Trump!” he added.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan anti-socialist opposition leader María Corina Machado for her fierce opposition to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

