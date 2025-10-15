Trump to Host East Room Dinner Regarding White House Ballroom

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump is set to host a dinner focused on the White House ballroom on Wednesday night – reportedly a fundraiser for the project.

The official White House guidance of Wednesday includes an event at 8:00 p.m. titled “a Ballroom Dinner” in the East Room. Reporting from recent weeks, including from CBS News and Newsmax, indicates the event will be a fundraiser. Trump previously noted he plans to raise funds for the project off the East Wing of the White House, which he estimates will cost $250 million, and, per NBC News. will seat as many as 900 people.

Roblox Founder and CEO David Baszucki is set to attend the East Room dinner on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Last month, construction commenced on the ballroom, with jersey barriers lined along the driveway on the east end of the South Lawn. An excavator, road roller, numerous trucks, and other construction equipment were spotted in a photograph taken by Breitbart News.

Some companies and individuals have already pledged lofty commitments to the project, as CBS News noted in September:

Lockheed Martin is among the companies that have pledged more than $10 million, according to one of the sources. Company officials declined to confirm the amount, but Jalen Drummond, vice president of corporate affairs at Lockheed Martin said in a statement: “Lockheed Martin is grateful for the opportunity to help bring the President’s vision to reality and make this addition to the People’s House, a powerful symbol of the American ideals we work to defend every day.” Individuals have also pledged to contribute, including Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman. Meredith O’Rourke, a top political fundraiser for Mr. Trump, is leading the effort, paired with the Trust for the National Mall, an organization that supports the National Park Service. The trust’s nonprofit status means donations come with a federal tax write-off.

At the time, donors had committed upward of $200 million, per the outlet.

This marks the latest in a string of additions and renovations Trump has made at the White House, cementing his physical legacy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. He has also installed two nearly 100-foot tall flag poles, which he paid for, on the North and South lawn, in addition to renovating the Rose Garden with a patio in place of sod as it is more conducive for holding outdoor events, especially for women who wear heels at the White House as they would often sink into the grass, as Trump noted.