175,000 Americans Apply for Jobs at ICE

A total of 175,000 Americans have applied to join the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, a top official at the Department of Homeland Security told The Alex Marlow Show podcast with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

“I just got the numbers hot off the press earlier,” Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLoughlin told Marlow on October 15. She added:

I just got the numbers hot off the press earlier. It’s 175,000 Americans [who] have applied to join ICE. Amazing! It really is encouraging to see that patriots see through the charade of the media, they want to enforce the rule of law, and they want to protect our homeland. They saw how [during] the last four years, this nation was brought to its knees with this scourge of illegal immigration, and they want to protect their communities and where they come from.

“We’re encouraging more patriots,” McLaughlin said, adding, ” It’s a very rewarding job [and] a $50,000 bonus.”

Marlow noted that the population of illegal migrants may be 20 million.

“We know that we have a mountain ahead of us,” McLaughlin responded, adding:

We need to get these [deportation] numbers up, and then rest assured, Congress has given us this funding from that one big, beautiful bill to be hiring more than 10,000 new ICE enforcement officers. I know about 5,000 have been hired, so we’re certainly on our way. But we expect those numbers to rise, and it’s also a [virtuous] cycle. When you have more arrests, you’re going to have more self deportations, because the message is going to get out to those in this country illegally: “You will be arrested, there will be consequences, you won’t be able to return, so get out now while you still have a shot.”

DHS recruiting efforts are offering patriotic messages to young Americans, she said.

“We’re aiming to really revive patriotism and pride in our heritage and but also debunk and defang a lot of these [media-carried] attacks against our men and women,” she said.