The 2022 NCAA women’s swimming champion, transgender-identifying male Lia Thomas, is set to receive the “Voice of Inspiration Award” at Rainbow Labs’ Violet Visionary Awards on Thursday. The event is reportedly sponsored by the Dodgers.

The award notably “honors an individual whose story and actions ignite hope and courage within the LGBTQ+ community,” according to Rainbow Labs’ website. The annual event “honors individuals and organizations that embody the spirit of empowerment, resilience, and joy. We will uplift the power of LGBTQIA+ expression – in fashion, art, dance, voice, and story – as a revolutionary force fueling queer joy and collective freedom,” the site says, adding that it will “[celebrate] LGBTQIA+ leaders, mentors, and changemakers who are lighting the way for the next generation.”

OutKick first reported on the award to Thomas, who is one of the transgender-identifying athletes who ignited the resistance against male athletes infiltrating women’s sports.

Riley Gaines, who competed against the former UPenn swimmer, slammed Thomas and the award.

“Voice of inspiration? The only people Will Thomas inspires are other men who realized you can take everything from women – our records, our spaces, our opportunities – and still get a standing ovation,” Gaines told the outlet, using Thomas’ male name. “It’s 2025, not 2020. We’re done pretending that’s courage.”

The event is reportedly sponsored by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Football Club, along with others. Neither club responded the the outlet’s request for comment.

The Dodgers previously faced backlash for honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — a group of Christian-hating drag queens — with their Community Hero Award in 2023.