White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought on Friday announced that $11 billion in infrastructure and other projects would be stalled, and potentially canceled, across Democrat cities such as Boston, Baltimore, New York, and San Francisco due to the Democrat shutdown.

“The Democrat shutdown has drained the Army Corps of Engineers’ ability to manage billions of dollars in projects. The Corps will be immediately pausing over $11 billion in lower-priority projects & considering them for cancellation, including projects in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore. More information to come from the Army Corps of Engineers,” Vought wrote in a post on X.

Vought’s announcement of the paused projects serves as the latest instance of how projects have been delayed, and potentially canceled, as a result of the Democrat shutdown.

Democrats shut down the government over expiring enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

Vought had announced in early October that $18 billion in infrastructure projects in New York City will be put on hold as a result of the Democrat shutdown.

“Roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles,” Vought said at the time, referring to the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Avenue Subway.

The OMB director had teased this week that the OMB will continue to pay servicemembers while the government remains shutdown.

“OMB is making every preparation to batten down the hatches and ride out the Democrats’ intransigence. Pay the troops, pay law enforcement, continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” OMB wrote on X.

The Trump administration has been issuing RIFs, which are permanent eliminations of a position instead of a temporary furlough.

Initial reports found that the Trump administration had issued roughly 4,600 RIFS across many departments.

However, a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily halted the RIFs, believing that using the shutdown to implement RIFs is “both illegal and in excess of authority and is arbitrary and capricious.”