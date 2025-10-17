Exclusive — RNC Chair Joe Gruters: Democrat Shutdown Trying to Obstruct Trump’s ‘Once In A Lifetime Opportunity’

Democrats are once again showing that they are obstructionists with their government shutdown, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking about the RNC in general, Gruters credited its success directly to President Trump and his policies.

“Well, listen, Donald Trump is what makes the party good. I mean, it’s his leadership. It’s his policy. This is his party,” he began.

“So, you know, I served for 22 years as a party chairman. So I said I’ve been in the minor leagues almost my entire adult life, four years of the Republican Party of Florida chairman, where we flipped a million voter registrations, undefeated statewide elections,” he said.

“But I think it’s — when I got the call from the President asked me to serve. You know, it’s about — this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make sure that he gets the full four years,” he said, pointing to the high stakes of the midterm elections and what it could mean for Trump’s legacy.

“You know, we were seeing what’s happening right now with the shutdown and what they’re trying to do in terms of being obstructionist to the President,” he said, essentially providing a preview of what is to come if Democrats maintain majorities in the midterm elections.

“And I think that on in Butler, Pennsylvania, the President was saved by God to save the world, and I’m playing a small part of it, and for me it’s about making sure that he has every tool and availability to be the best president in the history of our country,” Gruters added.

LISTEN:

He added that it is essential for the GOP to focus on the fundamentals, which includes “registering voters, turning voters out, and protecting the vote,” identifying election integrity as “by far the most important thing to the president” as well as the party as a whole.

“What we’ve been doing in New Jersey and Virginia for the last seven months is having our election integrity teams on the ground. Every cycle, while we did a great job in the 2024 cycle with our election integrity efforts, we’ve stepped up and added to it. We have, like I said, we’ve had people on the ground in both of those states from election integrity standpoint, from a Get Out the Vote standpoint, from helping these state parties, from helping local parties, from recruiting volunteers, from making sure we have the right attorneys in place, both from a paid standpoint and a volunteer standpoint,” Gruters said, adding, “So goal number one is protect the vote, and goal number two is to turn our voters out to make sure that we could help our candidates be successful.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.