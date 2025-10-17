Hakeem Jeffries Attacks Karoline Leavitt: She’s ‘Sick’ and ‘Out of Control’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) attacked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday, calling her “sick” and “out of control.”

Jeffries bizarrely kicked off his press conference by asserting it was Day 17 of the “Trump-Republican shutdown,” despite the fact that Republicans passed a clean continuing resolution (CR), which Democrats have rejected multiple times. It should be noted Democrats supported the extension of funding in the past under the Biden administration.

Ignoring the fact that it was Democrats, not Republicans, who offered a partisan spending bill, Jeffries said:

So House and Senate Democrats are going to continue to hold firm as it relates to a basic commonsense position that when we enact spending bills, we should be helping the American people, not hurting them. And so we will not support a partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the health care of the American people, but we will continue to extend that offer to our Republican colleagues and to President Trump and members of his administration.

Jeffries continued, claiming that “cruelty has been the point for this administration.”

He then responded to a question and spoke about political violence, admitting, “We’ve already seen a rise in political violence and hatred in America,” although he made no mention that it has — particularly as of late — been at the hands of leftists.

“You’ve got young Republicans engaging in the most antisemitic and racist speech possible. Like, this is apparently who many of these people are. They are ripping the sheets off in plain view of the American people, their words, their actions, revealing themselves in so many different ways,” he said before moving on to attack Leavitt.

“And then you’ve got Karoline Leavitt, who’s sick. She’s out of control, and I’m not sure whether she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above. But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals and undocumented immigrants — This makes no sense that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown,” he continued.

“So their actions continue to speak for themselves, which is why they’re on the wrong side of public sentiment,” he added.

WATCH: