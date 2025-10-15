While Democrats stand firmly with an attorney general candidate in Virginia who wants to murder the Republican opposition and watch his small children die, Republicans everywhere have denounced racist texts from a group of Young Republicans.

Additionally, the Young Republican National Federation (YRNF), which boasts some 15,000 members, is calling on these nine members to immediately resign.

And that’s the difference between us and them.

We are not the same:

Democrats (and the regime media) stand with Jay Jones even after he fantasizes about watching two children die for the sin of having Republican parents.

Democrats (and the regime media) stand with the toxic antisemites that infest the left.

Democrats (and the regime media) stand with the domestic terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Democrats (and the regime media) support and champion drag queens who want access to small children.

Democrats (and the regime media) stand with transsexual activists who seek to permanently mutilate and sterilize children.

Democrats (and the regime media) stand with the thousands of Democrats who openly cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile…

Republicans condemn and expel their own when they praise Hitler, make racist comments, and behave like smug, superior, elitist jerks when they think no one is looking.

Nothing excuses what these dumbasses said. My guess is that they thought they were playing edgelords rebelling against everything you’re not supposed to say. Nevertheless, these nine “edgelords” are about to be held accountable for their words, and that’s a healthy thing for them, for the GOP, and for America.

But before we get all high and mighty, let’s try to remember what we were like at that age. When I look back, especially on my high school years, the thought of my having access to social media at that time puts a literal chill up my spine. I was an idiot who did and said many things I still regret. Thankfully, I was a child of the 80s, so my idiocy evaporated into the ether.

Kids today, man…

That’s not an excuse. These idiots have been around long enough to understand that Google is forever, and that only an immature moron doesn’t abide by the following rule: Never write down anything you don’t want the whole world to see, because someday the whole world probably will.

Does the Young Republicans National Federation not teach these kids this? What about their parents?

What’s more, when you’re in a position of responsibility, such as the leader of a political group, you have a responsibility to more than just yourself.

Yes, these kids need to be held accountable, made examples of, have their inexcusable words condemned, and then allowed to return to the fold after a sincere season of shame, repentance, and seasoning.

At the same time, let’s not forget who the real racists, child groomers, terrorists, and champions of violence are: the Democrat Party and their allies in the fake media.

Speaking of the fake media, here’s the most desperate and hilarious part of far-left Politico’s report on these texts.

Together, the messages reveal a culture where racist, antisemitic, and violent rhetoric circulate freely — and where the Trump-era loosening of political norms has made such talk feel less taboo among those positioning themselves as the party’s next leaders.

LOL-please.

The White House responded with this statement:

Only an activist, left-wing reporter would desperately try to tie President Trump into a story about a random groupchat he has no affiliation with, while failing to mention the dangerous smears coming from Democrat politicians who have fantasized about murdering their opponent and called Republicans Nazis and Fascists. No one has been subjected to more vicious rhetoric and violence than President Trump and his supporters.

Meanwhile, every Democrat in the country stands by the Democrat candidate for Virginia’s attorney general who texted this—not as a dumbass college kid, but as a grown-ass adult and Democrat legislator:

There’s no comparing the two political parties anymore.

Those Young Republicans should face consequences. No question. And almost every Republican official agrees…

But Democrats and their media allies still support Jay Jones. They don’t believe he should face any consequence other than becoming Virginia’s top law enforcement officer.

Democrats and the regime media are populated with monsters and those who tolerate and support monsters.

It’s not even close.

We are not the same.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.