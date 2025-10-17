Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk echoed support Thursday for the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal truck drivers in America.

Musk was responding to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s announcement that President Donald Trump’s administration was withholding $40 million in funding from California because it ignored English language proficiency requirements for truckers, a stance that makes America’s roadways much less safe.

In his comment, Musk wrote, “The wife of a friend of mine was killed by an illegal trucker who wasn’t qualified to drive. Safety standards exist for a reason.”

Duffy said the state will be held accountable for not enforcing those requirements for truckers. A recent case involved an illegal alien trucker named Harjinder Singh, who is accused of killing three Americans after allegedly making an illegal U-turn in Florida, per Breitbart News.

Singh reportedly failed an English proficiency test and was unable to accurately identify highway traffic signs following the deadly crash. California had reportedly issued him a commercial license.

In September, Duffy issued updated regulations to remove nearly 200,000 dangerous migrant truckers off the roads, according to Breitbart News’s Neil Munro:

The new rules are limited by threatened lawsuits from major trucking companies, warehouses, and retailers such as Amazon. For example, the roughly 190,000 foreign drivers will be able to operate until their licenses expire. This delay gives transport companies time to hire and train Americans, perhaps at decent wages. The Duffy regulations are good news for American truckers, who are facing wage-cutting competition from the many foreign drivers welcomed by President Joe Biden. For example, Biden’s deputies allowed many young Indian men to enter the country on B-1/B-2 tourist visas, knowing they were likely to get a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in Democrat-run, migrant-friendly licensing offices.

President Trump’s administration is apparently working hard to make sure truckers speak English, Shannon Everett, co-founder of American Truckers United, said during a recent interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“You definitely see a lot more enforcement. It’s not to the level that we need. But look, our — I think our law enforcement officers, the actual officers in the field, at the end of the day, want to do the right thing,” he explained.