Trump: I told Zelensky and Putin ‘It Is Time to Stop the Killing’

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump announced that he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday that it is time for the killing in the Russia-Ukraine war to stop after sharing the same sentiment with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Trump took to Truth Social following a bilateral meeting with Zelensky, which took place after a joint presser between the two leaders in the Cabinet Room.

“The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!” Trump wrote.

“Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide! No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent,” he added.

Trump concluded by contending the war would have never begun had he been in office in 2022 and called for an end to the carnage.

“This is a War that would have never started if I were President. Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week — NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!” he wrote.

Trump is set to meet with Putin in Budapest following a meeting between their top advisers next week.

In response to a question from Breitbart News, Trump said he thinks his administration is carrying over momentum from the Middle East peace deal into these discussions.

“We carry a lot of momentum, a lot of credibility. Getting the Middle East done was very important. Nobody thought it could be done. That was one nobody thought could be done. And we got it done,” he said. “And a lot of that was the big hit that we put on Iran, with respect to the nuclear. That was an unbelievable military maneuver, the B2S and many other planes involved, by the way, but the B2S.”

“Yeah, I think nobody expected that to happen, and you know, we had 59 countries involved, and these were countries–very diverse. You had Arab, Muslim, Jewish, you had every kind of–you had every country, Christian, you had every country, and many countries involved, and we got that done. And we got it done pretty swiftly after we set the table properly. We had to set the table properly,” he added, sharing his belief that the table is now properly set in Eastern Europe.

“This should be one that we get done. And I think the table is set properly here now, and it’ll be a great honor to get it done, and the Ukrainian people are great, and the Russian people are great. And obviously, they have much in common. As we understand, they have a lot in common. So it’ll be a great honor to get it done,” he said.