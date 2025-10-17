WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump believes his administration carries “a lot of momentum” from the historic Middle East deal into Russia-Ukraine talks, as he works to bring the nearly five-year-long conflict to an end.

During the bilateral meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room on Friday, Breitbart News asked Trump if he thinks he can carry the momentum from last week’s deal with Hamas over to the Eastern Europe conflict, to which he said, “I do.”

“We carry a lot of momentum, a lot of credibility. Getting the Middle East done was very important. Nobody thought it could be done. That was one nobody thought could be done. And we got it done,” he said. “And a lot of that was the big hit that we put on Iran, with respect to the nuclear. That was an unbelievable military maneuver, the B2S and many other planes involved, by the way, but the B2S.”

“Yeah, I think nobody expected that to happen, and you know, we had 59 countries involved, and these were countries–very diverse. You had Arab, Muslim, Jewish, you had every kind of–you had every country, Christian, you had every country, and many countries involved, and we got that done,” he added. “And we got it done pretty swiftly after we set the table properly. We had to set the table properly.”

Trump believes that now the “table is set properly” on the Russia-Ukraine front.

“This should be one that we get done. And I think the table is set properly here now, and It’ll be a great honor to get it done, and the Ukrainian people are great, and the Russian people are great. And obviously, they have much in common. As we understand, they have a lot in common. So it’ll be a great honor to get it done,” he said.

Trump and Zelensky’s meeting comes a day after he and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a lengthy phone call, which Trump said afterward was “very productive.”

The leaders plan to meet in Budapest, Hungary, following a meeting between their top advisers next week.