Democrats will get their 12th opportunity to open the government on Monday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said during a press conference on the 20th day of the Democrat shutdown.

Johnson called out Democrats for shutting down the government over what he described as a “totally clean, non-partisan continued resolution.”

Noting the Democrats’ lack of shame over the hardships inflicted upon affected Americans, he continued:

This is a political stunt, and it’s the first time it’s been done, and it is the most costly, most selfish, most dangerous political stunt in the history of the United States Congress, because, as we have stood here day after day after day explaining — all the Americans who were being harmed by this nonsense, and the Senate Democrats have zero shame about this.

“They don’t have any shame at all about the pain that they’re inflicting upon hardworking families, upon soldiers and law enforcement officers and veterans and the elderly and the disabled, women, infants and children,” he said, “services to all those categories, and paychecks to those folks are being stalled because Democrats are playing games.”

Democrats, he continued, will have yet another opportunity to support the clean continuing resolution, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) will bring it to the floor for a vote.

“They will have another chance. Democrats will have their 12th opportunity to pass the bill,” he said, reminding Americans yet again that Democrats have supported this bill in the past.

“It is the same bill that they themselves supported just seven months ago. Chuck Schumer did passionate speeches on the floor about how it was the only option. And don’t forget, they did it 13 times under the Biden administration, very similar measures, but not now; something’s changed,” he said, pointing to the No Kings protests, which he said revealed what this is truly all about.

“The Democrats made crystal clear that this is about politics. The politics were on full display. The politics, the spectacle is what the mobs, the crowds, the rallies this week were all about,” Johnson added.

WATCH: