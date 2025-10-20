Denver Police have apprehended a suspect for allegedly assaulting a MAGA agitator at a “No Kings” protest over the weekend.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media that featured a middle-aged Trump supporter trolling a nearby “No Kings” rally in Denver before yelling a homophobic slur.

“Fuck you! Ride your bike, you fucking fag!” the unidentified man, who was wearing a New York Giants shirt, yelled at a nearby protester.

The video then appeared to show a young man with a skateboard steal the MAGA agitator’s sunglasses before running off. As the man gave chase to retrieve his glasses, he fell in the street as several protesters laughed and heckled, per the Denver Gazette.

“The man then got up and continued to run, swatting at protestors before a hooded man allegedly tripped him with his foot, causing him to fall to the ground again. The man then got up with an apparent laceration on his face, pushing into more crowds before being told to leave,” the outlet reported.

Drew Kartos, who filmed the incident, said the man appeared to be drunk and feared that the violence would escalate, adding that “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

“They seemed inebriated. I had a feeling something was going to happen,” he told the Denver Gazette. “They were definitely poking and prodding the protest marchers. Most people were kind of moving on, but then you see this kid come up and steal the guy’s glasses.”

“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” Kartos added. “At the same time, there’s definitely no place for hate speech or homophobic slurs. It’s very unwise to walk past a demonstration and try to aggravate the participants.”

Police later arrested 20-year-old Jose Cardenas on suspicion of second-degree assault. He allegedly eluded police officers before being arrested. The unidentified agitator was not arrested, with police noting that his obscene heckling fell under free speech.

“Screaming obscenities would fall under free speech. The victim was not arrested,” a spokesperson from the department told the outlet.

A mugshot for Jose Cardenas was later obtained by TMZ.

“Police say they’ve now arrested the person they believe tripped him … a 20-year-old named Jose Cardenas. They’re alleging he ’caused a serious laceration’ to the victim’s head,” TMZ noted. “Cops say they showed Cardenas to witnesses of the incident … and they say those witnesses identified Cardenas as the person responsible. He was taken to the Denver Jail and charged with aggravated assault.”

Police say that the person who stole the man’s glasses and sparked the incident has not yet been arrested.

