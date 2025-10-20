Watch — Trump Dismisses ‘Joke’ No Kings Protests: ‘I Work My Ass Off’

A confident President Donald Trump dismissed the “No Kings” protesters who took to the streets across the nation over the weekend, rejecting them as a “joke” before adding “I work my ass off.”

Trump delivered the observation to reporters before exiting Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews when approached about the demonstrations, waving them and their puerile participants away by saying, “I think it’s a joke.”

“I looked at the people — they’re not representative of this country. And I looked at all the brand new signs… I guess it was paid for by [George] Soros and other radical left lunatics,” Trump continued. “It looks like it was. We’re checking it out.”

“The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective, and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country,” he added.

Trump then made clear his work as a democratically elected leader is far removed from that of an hereditary monarch.

“I’m not a king,” he said. “I work my ass off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all.”

As Breitbart News reported, leftist protesters were spotted wearing everything from inflatable frog, cat and dinosaur costumes to pure abusive messages during the “No Kings” protests held at various locations around the United States on Saturday.

A clearly unperturbed Trump took to his social media channel Truth Social to deliver his response with a video meme, approximately 20 seconds long, created using artificial intelligence (AI).

It depicts Trump, wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet labeled “King Trump,” dropping large amounts of brown waste on protesters, who are shown drenched in it.

The video is set to “Danger Zone,” the Kenny Loggins hit song from Hollywood movie blockbuster Top Gun.

A watermark in the video indicates that it was created by someone with the handle @XERIAS_X.