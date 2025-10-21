Exclusive—Rep. Addison McDowell: Common Sense Is Back in Washington, Even if Democrats Can’t Stand It

For weeks now, the United States government has been shut down. You’ve likely heard the endless groans coming out of Washington, with each side blaming the other. Maybe you’ve even heard me discuss the issue. I’ve heard from lots of you. Thank you for your calls, letters, and for taking the time to discuss this pivot point.

Republicans passed a simple, clean funding bill to keep things open while we finish next year’s budget. Democrats said no. This is something Democrats have historically voted for time and time again. It didn’t cut a single penny from vital services or alter military funding, veterans’ benefits, or law enforcement funding. It simply said: let’s keep government open while we negotiate responsibly.

A majority of Democrats in Congress voted against keeping the government open. That’s a fact.

Democrats chose to shut the government down because they didn’t get a $1.5 trillion wish list, packed with taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants, DEI slush funds, and overseas “gender” programs. That’s not governing. That’s extortion at the highest level of the American tax dollar.

We’re tired of it, Americans are tired of it, tired of politicians who act like your paycheck is their play money. They’re tired of hearing that “Washington can’t function” when what it really can’t do is say “enough.”

Republicans put a stop to it with the Working Families Tax Cut Act. We said enough waste, enough woke nonsense, enough of Washington’s addiction to abusing your tax dollars.

When President Donald Trump ensured that our troops will continue to be paid, he showed what leadership looks like by stepping in to protect those who protect us. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats continue to pander to their coastal elite base.

Senate Democrats have voted over 11 times to keep the government closed. They’d rather keep up their theatre than get results.

I didn’t come to Congress to be part of anyone’s political show. I came here to serve working families who are trying to put gas in the tank, groceries on the table, and savings back in their bank accounts. Those folks understand something Washington doesn’t: you can’t spend your way into a better life; it takes hard work, grit, and sacrifice. No longer can the American public be the world’s ATM.

The Left insists that without their woke subsidies and spending, America will crumble. But what’s really crumbling is trust – trust that government still works for the people who fund it. Common sense means keeping the government open, keeping promises to our veterans and seniors, securing the border, letting small businesses grow without being buried in red tape, and, hell, if we can lower taxes, putting more money in everyone’s pocket, even better.

That’s what the Republican majority is fighting for.

The D.C. establishment and their cronies in the media are uncomfortable. Good. They should be. The era of blank checks with an auto-signature is over. I don’t serve the people of North Carolina’s 6th district to make bureaucrats happy. I’m here to make America stronger and, in tandem, make my community stronger.

Democrats’ government shutdown is hurting the American people, and their $1.5 trillion wish list will continue to be, from the inflation that skyrocketed under Biden, the debt, and the dependency that D.C. spending has created. It’s time to stop pretending that more money equals more compassion. Real compassion is a stable dollar, a secure border, homeownership, and a paycheck that’s worth something again.

Unfortunately, the fight to keep the government open is partisan; it’s America’s priorities vs. a globalist, open-border money pit that leaves John Q. Citizen working three jobs to provide for his family and for the illegal aliens who take advantage of our compassion as they burn Old Glory.

So, should your tax dollars fund illegal immigrant healthcare or go to pay our soldiers? Should D.C. bureaucrats be guaranteed lifetime jobs, or should taxpayers finally get a government that performs? Should America borrow another trillion dollars, or should she start acting like the greatest nation on earth doesn’t need to live on credit?

Common sense answers all those questions.

The media will keep calling this “gridlock.” I call it a course correction — a course correction my constituents voted for, a course correction we delivered on through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, and a course correction I will see through. This is what it looks like when the people have a Congress that finally stands up to the D.C. machine and remembers who it works for.

I will keep fighting for a leaner, more accountable America First government. A government that answers to the people, not those who continue to get fat off your tax dollar.

And when the dust settles, I believe folks will see what this really was all along, a Democrat hostage takeover of our country for their radical ideology.

Addison McDowell represents North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.