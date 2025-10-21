Four in ten believe that illegal immigrants who have not committed crimes — such as rape, robbery, sexual assault, etc. — while residing in the United States should still be deported, according to a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov.

The survey asked respondents, “What do you think should be done about immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally, but have committed no crimes while here?”

Across the board, respondents are virtually split, as 41 percent said those illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay, while 40 percent believe they should be deported. Another 19 percent remain unsure.

Results drastically vary by party identification. Most Democrats, 68 percent, believe that those illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the country, and only ten percent said they should be deported. Another 22 percent remain unsure.

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans, 72 percent, believe those illegal immigrants should be deported, while 14 percent said they should be allowed to stay, and 15 percent remain unsure.

A plurality of independents, 42 percent, believe those illegal immigrants should be able to stay in the country, followed by 38 percent who believe they should be deported and 20 percent who remain unsure.

The survey was taken October 10 – 13, 2025, among 1,622 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error. It comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to focus on detaining and deporting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those with convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child, gross sexual imposition, assault with semiautomatic firearm, assault causing bodily injury/enhanced family violence, and much more.

Speaking with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Tom Homan explained why he is so devoted to his job as President Trump’s border czar.

WATCH — Tom Homan Lays Out Strategy to Fix the Border, His Message to Leftists, and Why He Won’t Ever Stop

“If they [leftist critics] held the dead children I’ve held, talked to little girls as young as nine who were raped multiple times by handlers from the cartel, standing on the back of a tractor-trailer when 19 people are at your feet because they baked to death, including a 5-year-old boy, running operation in Arizona where alien smuggling cartels are ripping bodies from each other with drugs, and when someone couldn’t pay their smuggling fees, they’d torture them and call their relatives and let them listen while they torture them and kill them because they couldn’t pay the fees. These are just a few things,” Homan said.

“If you wore my shoes for three and a half decades, you wouldn’t ask that question because I’ve seen so much tragedy in my life, it’s who I am today,” he explained. “So when I’m getting asked to come back and secure the border and you know it’s going to save lives, how do you say no to that?”