New York City (NYC) Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa melted down during a radio interview on Wednesday after he was informed he was “going to lose badly.”

During an interview with 77 WABC, Sliwa was accused by radio host Sid Rosenberg of spending too much time focusing on his opponent former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rather than socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“So far, you’ve been on this show for eight minutes, and all you’ve talked about is Cuomo,” Rosenberg said. “And, I know you hate him, and I’m going to be honest with you Curtis — because we’ve been friends for a long time. I don’t feel like you’re running against Mamdani anymore. I really don’t.”

Rosenberg went on to point out that Sliwa was “losing sight” of who he was actually running against because he was so focused on Cuomo, and added that Sliwa had to “leap frog Cuomo to beat the guy in first.”

“I go to your page, I got to go twelve goddann tweets before I see Mamdani’s name,” Rosenberg continued. “This obsession with Cuomo has to stop, he’s not winning. You can beat Cuomo, and still lose the election. Eight minutes in, you haven’t mentioned Mamdani once, why?”

“Let me tell you — I’m talking to WABC now. I’m hurt,” Sliwa responded. “I have armed security guards now protecting my life, and Nancy’s life. I’ve been bribed by the billionaires to drop out of here. If anything happens to me, or anything happens to my wife, because of this frenzy that I hear constantly — coming from some of your colleagues here at WABC, it’s on you guys and you gals.”

As Sliwa continued to argue with Rosenberg, Rosenberg noted that they were now 10 minutes into the interview, and Sliwa was still focused on Cuomo instead of Mamdani.

“Now we’re 10 minutes in, and you’re still talking about Cuomo,” Rosenberg said. “What’s wrong with you? You’ve got to beat Mamdani. You’ve got to get over whatever [sic] your friends are Middle Village or Staten Island or Brooklyn, ‘F Cuomo, F Sid.’ You’ve got to get over it. You’re going to lose, and you’re going to lose badly.”

Rosenberg went on to reveal that Sliwa told him he gave him “good advice” regarding forming a coalition with Cuomo, which Sliwa denied and told Rosenberg not to “put words” in his mouth.

“Don’t put words in my mouth,” Sliwa said.

The New York Post reported that Sliwa stated he would “never” be seen at WABC’s studios again, “no matter how this election turns out.”

The outlet also noted that John Catsimatidis, the owner of the radio station, explained that he has “never asked” Sliwa to exit the NYC mayoral race, but that he has “recommended that a lot of other people have said” Sliwa should do so.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that a poll released by Patriot Polling found that among foreign-born voters in NYC, Mamdani led Cuomo and Sliwa with 62 percent of support, while Cuomo received 24 percent and Sliwa received 12 percent of support.

Among U.S.-born NYC voters, Cuomo received 40 percent of support, while Mamani received 31 percent, and Sliwa received 25 percent of support.