Trump Legal Team Files $230 Million Claims Against Justice Department over Past Federal Investigations

President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed administrative claims with the Justice Department for about $230 million over prior federal investigations. However, Trump said Tuesday he is not personally seeking compensation and would donate any award to charity.

According to individuals familiar with the filings, the first claim, submitted in late 2023, cites the FBI and special counsel investigations into Russian election interference and possible connections to Trump’s 2016 campaign. The second, filed in the summer of 2024, concerns the 2022 FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents and the subsequent criminal case alleging mishandling of government records. Both filings allege privacy violations and malicious prosecution, with the second also accusing federal officials of harassment intended to influence the electoral outcome.

Administrative claims are preliminary steps before potential lawsuits against the government. They are filed with the Justice Department using a Standard Form 95 to determine whether a settlement can be reached before litigation. Any settlement exceeding $4 million must be approved by the deputy or associate attorney general, positions now held by officials who previously represented Trump or his associates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who served as Trump’s lead criminal defense attorney, stated during his February confirmation hearing that his attorney-client relationship with the president continued. The department’s civil division chief, Stanley Woodward Jr., previously represented Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta and several aides, including Kash Patel, in related federal investigations.

Those relationships place senior Justice Department officials in roles that could require them to review or approve any potential payout. Department spokesman Chad Gilmartin noted that “all officials at the Department of Justice follow the guidance of career ethics officials” regarding potential recusals.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump addressed questions about the reports, saying he was unaware of specific figures and was not personally pursuing damages. “I don’t know what the numbers are. I don’t even talk to [the legal team] about it,” he replied. “All I know is that they would owe me a lot of money, but I’m not looking for money. I’d give it to charity.”

The president added that any decision on the matter would ultimately reach his own desk, saying it was “strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.” He emphasized that if any money were awarded, he would donate it “to charity or to the White House for restoration,” referencing the ongoing renovation of the building’s historic ballroom.

The claims come amid a series of legal outcomes favorable to Trump, including a December 2024 settlement with ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos, who agreed to pay $15 million and issue a public apology for on-air statements about Trump during the 2024 election cycle. Under that agreement, the funds were placed in escrow for Trump’s future presidential library.