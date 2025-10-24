Former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) was “grandstanding on letting criminals out of jail,” North Carolina’s Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley said of his opponent during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Whatley about the many examples of individuals in Charlotte who have been arrested over a dozen times and continued to get out on the streets time and time again, pointing to the murder of Iryna Zarutska.

“What in the world? And do people in North Carolina care about this?” he asked.

“Well, people in North Carolina absolutely care about this. It is a tremendously important issue. And Roy Cooper, when he was the governor, my opponent, while he was marching around with BLM and Antifa during the riots in 2020, took time out to sign an executive order to ‘reimagine’ law enforcement in North Carolina,” he said, walking through some of the actions Cooper took during his time in office.

“And in that executive order, he created a task force which made recommendations to the state, including cashless bail and pretrial release,” he said, explaining that those policies serve as the “bedrock of the revolving door that has allowed these criminals to be out over and over and over again,” including Decarlos Brown, Jr, the alleged murderer of Zarutska.

“This was a man who was arrested and released 14 different times before he killed Iryna Zarutska on that rail car,” Whatley pointed out. “But we have seen examples where people have been arrested, like you said, 30 times, 40 times, 50 times. So we’re highlighting this right now with a new campaign that we’re running, which is, which is called mug shot Mondays, where we’re going to go ahead and pick one person out every day, every single week, and talk about what Roy Cooper and his soft-on-crime policies have brought to North Carolina.”

Whatley said they are committed to continuing the conversation, “because the highest function of any government needs to be protecting its citizens.”

“And Roy Cooper was grandstanding on letting criminals out of jail,” Whatley bluntly stated. “He signed an executive order that let 3,500 prisoners out of jail in North Carolina — about 1/8 of the state’s prison population. Just released them.”

